Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.28% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5,413.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD remained flat at $17.89 during midday trading on Friday. 935,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,241. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

