Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 16.55% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 15 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

