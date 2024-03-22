Brookstone Capital Management Buys 96,092 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $106,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,983. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

