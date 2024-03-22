Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,932 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.71. 1,977,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

