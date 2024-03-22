Brookstone Capital Management Buys 13,410 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $46,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.75. The stock had a trading volume of 206,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,527. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

