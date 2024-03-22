Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 7.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS POCT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,157 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

