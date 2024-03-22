Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 335,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

