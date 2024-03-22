Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 116,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $700.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.