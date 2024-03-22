Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 72,054 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.03% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 187,066 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

