Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $775,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,632,412 shares of company stock worth $21,503,362. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.