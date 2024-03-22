Brokers Set Expectations for The Mosaic Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

