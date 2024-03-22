Brokers Set Expectations for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

