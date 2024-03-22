Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

