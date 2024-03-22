Brokers Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.