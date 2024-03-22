Brokers Issue Forecasts for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

