Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

