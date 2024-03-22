Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $389.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.