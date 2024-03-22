Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $23.69

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

