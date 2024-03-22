Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $79.83

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

