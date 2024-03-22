Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $17.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,756 shares of company stock worth $637,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.