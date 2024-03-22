Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $17.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MacroGenics
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $21.88.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.