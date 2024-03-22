Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $80.14

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
