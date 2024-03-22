Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $48.40

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

