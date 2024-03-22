Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

