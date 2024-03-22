Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $56.13

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.93.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

