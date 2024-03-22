Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,369.43. 2,095,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,413. The stock has a market cap of $634.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.