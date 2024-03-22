Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $12,715,270.80 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Broadcom Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $624.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,046.68.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
