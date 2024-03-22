Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 1,196,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,197,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.