Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.2 %

EAT opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.