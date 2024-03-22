Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of BRE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

