BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.26. BRF shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 521,318 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in BRF by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in BRF by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 399,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

