BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE:LND opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

