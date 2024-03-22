Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,268,237.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a PE ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

