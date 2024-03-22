BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 253,243 shares.The stock last traded at $50.27 and had previously closed at $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,765,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

