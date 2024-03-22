Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.40 and last traded at $185.40. Approximately 4,790,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,509,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

