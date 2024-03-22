BMO Capital Markets Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

