BMO Capital Markets Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Papa John's International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,003,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

