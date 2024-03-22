bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,570,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,871,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

