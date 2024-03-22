bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 0.4%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,012,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,045,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

