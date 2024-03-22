bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 0.4%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,012,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,045,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.
bluebird bio Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
