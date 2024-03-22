Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $81.33. 2,567,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,046,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 479.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

