BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLK traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $828.46. The stock had a trading volume of 233,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

