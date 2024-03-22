BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.92

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 278402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.