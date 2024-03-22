Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

