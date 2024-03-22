BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $37.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Restaurants

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

BJRI stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.