Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 6,492,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,285,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.