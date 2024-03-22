Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.