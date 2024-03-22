Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.