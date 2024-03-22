Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $63,593.52

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,593.52 on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,250.34 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.00646123 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00121855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,661,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.