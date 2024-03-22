BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.83 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.