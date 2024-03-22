Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,125 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $17,062.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.43 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

