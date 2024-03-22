BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
