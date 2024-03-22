Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $49.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.22.
BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
BMEA stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $607.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.48.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
